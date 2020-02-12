Couple celebrates 71 years of marriage on Valentine's Day

Cottage grove couple renewed their vows today at middle field oaks assisted living.

Mariam and ward gross tied the knot back in 1948 and they have been inseparable ever since.

They have two sons, one grand son and, four grandkids.

They say the secret to lasting as long as they did is to never hold a gruge and talk through every argument.

We never went to bed angry but by the next day we would state our position you generally compromise or agree that the other one was right.

The couple says in their vows today they didn't really add anything new since their wedding day because they have been happy and in love for the last seven decades.

Valentine's day is