Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Rally In Sacramento

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Rally In Sacramento

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Rally In Sacramento

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Rally In Sacramento

Presidential candidates are making stops in Northern California to win your vote.

Pete Buttigieg stopped in the Capitol City on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Presidential Candidates Hold Bay Area Events Ahead Of CA Primary [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Hold Bay Area Events Ahead Of CA Primary

The March 3 California Primary is still weeks away, but candidates are already rolling into the Bay Area. Pete Buttigieg held a private fundraiser Friday at the University Club of Palo Alto, and his..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:54Published

Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Town Hall In Sacramento [Video]Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg Holds Town Hall In Sacramento

The race for the president is in Sacramento tonight. Democratic presidential front runner Pete Buttigieg is at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.