Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Pittsburgh Penguins vs.

Montreal Canadiens, 02/14/2020
MagicalCrosby

Lord of the Stanley Cups RT @NHLdotcom: Jason Zucker scored two goals for the Penguins in a 4-1 win against the Canadiens. Sidney Crosby had three assists for Pitts… 3 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Zucker's two goals help Penguins beat Canadiens. MORE: https://t.co/rahp6zCvtU https://t.co/wvJjWcKeIQ 6 minutes ago

KDKA

KDKA WELCOME! Newly-acquired Jason Zucker scored his first two goals with the Pittsburgh Penguins during a 4-1 win over… https://t.co/7yBXVdw2kF 14 minutes ago

astockeyWTAE

Andrew Stockey Jason Zucker scores 2 goals as #Penguins defeat #Canadiens #wtae https://t.co/MN8qjxEb4U 15 minutes ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Montreal Canadiens 1-4 Pittsburgh Penguins #LetsGoPens https://t.co/nVzH2wf3x3 18 minutes ago

darkdianora

DarkDianora RT @Pensburgh: RECAP: Zuckin’ A, man. Jason Zucker shines with two goals as the Penguins defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Friday night.… 19 minutes ago

HockeyMaritime

Maritime Hockey Cole Harbour Nova Scotia product Sidney Crosby had 3 assists tonight in the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 win over the Mo… https://t.co/qAUESoFMMo 21 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jason Zucker scored two goals for the Penguins in a 4-1 win against the Canadiens. Sidney Crosby had three assists… https://t.co/nBGnk4TUpi 22 minutes ago


Zucker scores first two goals as a Penguin [Video]Zucker scores first two goals as a Penguin

Newly acquired forward Jason Zucker scored twice, his first two goals as a member of the Penguins, in Pittsburgh's 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:55Published

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens, 02/12/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

