Distressed humpback tangled in fishing net off San Diego's coast

Heartwrenching video was captured of a humpback whale tangled in fishing netting off of San Diego's coast.



Recent related videos from verified sources 20,000 pounds of seized cocaine offloaded in San Diego The U.S. Coast Guard dropped off 20,000 pounds of cocaine that they seized during operations in the Pacific Ocean. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:56Published 4 days ago A 2nd Person Has Died After A Human Smuggling Boat Capsized The 44-year-old Mexican national was rescued off the coast of San Diego on Monday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:49Published 1 week ago