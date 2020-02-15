Global  

Valentine’s Day Flower Frenzy

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
Valentine’s Day Flower FrenzyFlower shops across the Coast were in a frenzy today.
0
Tree giveaway an annual event.- - and flower shops across the - coast were in a frenzy today.

- florists rolled up their sleeve- at the lemon tree flower- shop to make sure all their - customers got everything they - needed to have a special- valentines day.

- with orders piling up, assistan- manager patrick - culp says it all comes down to- preparation.- - " tanner- - - wxxv >> you taking that you've artie got orders that q.

Week service, like mother's day mother's day.

One day when you went mother's day you want to get everything out our interviews.

Nolan will listen




