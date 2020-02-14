NCAA Baseball: Southern Miss vs. Murray State

Global  

Opening Day baseball is always a special time in South Mississippi and that’s especially true when Southern Miss throws out the first pitch.
- the golden eagles have swept- five straight - season-opening home series... - and they were looking to make - that six... starting with - friday's game 1, against murray- state.- let's head to pete taylor - park... home of magic at the- pete... as u-s-m looks to get t- work on its fifth straight... - 40-win- season.

- top first... sophomore sensatio- gabe shepard... drop- that "g"... and replace that " with a "c"... and you're left - - - with "ace" shepard... this ki is something special, man...- two strikeouts, in the first...- picking up right where he left- off, in the conference u-s-a- tournament... and the baton - rouge regional.

- more shepard, here in the - second... and let's run it back- in the third... take a seat,- sir... an extremely efficient - six-- and-two-thirds innings... using- just 77 pitches... while- punching- out seven... allowing just one- hit... and a hit-by-pitch... an- what is the other team supposed- to do... he throws five - different pitches.- night would eventually fall, at- the pete... and this is how - u-s-m - finally breaks a 0-0 scoreless- tie, in the bottom of the - seventh...- bases loaded walk, by fisher- norris... plates hunter - le-blanc.

- and the wheels are really - starting to fall off, for the - racers... as matthew guidry - takes a free pass, with the - bases juiced... bat flip and- all, to score reed trimble... 2- nothing black and gold... and - counting.

- still three ducks on the pond,- for will mc-gillis... quack - quack...- son of the former athletic- director doing a job... gabe- montenegro is home... and here- comes norris, to the dish...- microwave offense is back, at - pete taylor park... 4-nothing - eagz.

- and talk about a two-out- rally... danny lynch comes- through,- in a big spot... looking a lot- like older brother tim... left-- handed... wearing his number- 26... gotta love him- keeping it in the fam... guidry- scores... and southern miss is- still scoring.- u-s-m puts six runs across, in- that bottom of the seventh... - and those were the only six - runs, of the entire game.

- super quick two hours and 36- minutes... that results in a bi- time 6-zero triumph, for the- golden eagles.- here's more from head coach - scott berry... on the hero.

- - "well, it felt really good because will- was my most improved player in- the fall.

In that situation,- they made the change- - - - and went to a new guy.

We - weren't taking a strike at that- point because i knew- they had to go to somebody who- was going to throw strikes and- will and i talked.

I- said, 'we're not taking




