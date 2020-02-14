Criminal Minds S15E09 Face Off - Criminal Minds S15E10 And in the End… - Series Finale

Criminal Minds 15x09 "Face Off" & 15x10 "And in the End…" Promo Trailer HD (Series Finale) - It has been a year since Rossi nearly died at the hands of Everett Lynch, a.k.a.

“The Chameleon,” and he has developed some new theories, with inspiration from his former partner, Jason Gideon (Ben Savage).

The BAU team sets out on an epic hunt to capture Lynch, in the cliff-hanger to the series finale episode of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, February 19th on CBS.

Criminal Minds 15x10 "And in the End…" (Series Finale) - Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a.

“The Chameleon,” Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past.

Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi’s retirement, on the series finale of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, February 19th on CBS.

Written by executive producer Erica Messer and series star Kirsten Vangsness.