Salisbury Police Investigate Evidence Room Thefts 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published Salisbury Police Investigate Evidence Room Thefts Thousands of criminal cases handled by the Salisbury Police Department could be in jeopardy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources VIDEO: Salisbury police investigate car break-ins, thefts Police are investigating a series of car break-ins and thefts in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PAPublished 2 days ago