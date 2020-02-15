Local knitters make hats given to babies on Valentine's Day

Babies at erlanger and their mothers are getting some extra love on this valentine's day.

And that's thanks to some local knitters.

Newborns and neonatal intensive care babies get a special gift on valentine's day at erlanger east hospital and children's hospital at erlanger.

They're red yarn caps, handmade by local knitters.

Genuine purl store manager dana chadwell: "everybody loves an adorable baby in a red hat."

Every year yarn and needlework store genuine purl rounds up knitters to make the custom caps for the babies.

Genuine purl store manager dana chadwell: "we put together kits of washable, dryable baby yarn all in red, and we get an incredible response from our community."

This year they got over 150 hand crafted hats.

Some of them were made by knitting groups like burks united methodist knit-wits.

Genuine purl store manager dana chadwell: "people who knit and crochet are people who don't like to sit still and do nothing.

They're always used to doing more than one thing at one time.

And that just goes hand and hand with volunteering and getting involved with the community."

Each hat came with a card for the mother explaining that the red hat also serves as a reminder for mothers to remember just how important they are.

Genuine purl store manager dana chadwell: "part of it is a message to the mothers to watch out for their own maternal health, for heart health and to see their regular doctor regularly and to take care of themselves so that they can take care of