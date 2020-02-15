Finding true love, can it be found by swiping right?

Global  

Video Credit: KIMT
"If you really are I want a relationship from this, you can put up the right filters, use the dating apps more geared toward that."
The quest to find love á we've all been there or are on it.

But love is elusive.

With the advent of technology... phones and social media... there are more apps than ever that people can use to find their "true love."

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is on a quest to determine if we can find love by swiping right?

Roses are red (showing a rose)... violets are blue.

But can you find your true love too?

People tell me the different ways they did it.

The journey to find love has become a multiá billion dollar industry.

People around the world resort to swiping left or right to find the person of their dreams. for some á it works.

This millennial couple met on the app "coffee meets bagel."

"i just kind of decided i wasn't meeting people in my actual, every day life in grad school or at work or people in the community.

It was out of desperation mostly."

Dan fifield met his wife in a unique way á through a round of the game "farkle" on facebook.

"i beat her the first game, we played another one, i beat her that one as well, it's the only game i've ever beat her at in the 8 years i've been married.

I sent her a friend request, the rest is history."

Dan never expected to meet his wife online á but he believes apps and technology have hurt courtship.

"i think that there's way too much opportunity to not tell the truth in online dating services, i think there's a lot of opportunity, for "bait and switch."

Tell someone you're something that you're not until they meet you."

But others believe there's legitimacy to finding love online.

"if you really are i want a relationship from this, you can put up the right filters, use the dating apps more geared toward that."

Regardless of how you find "your person" á everyone agrees á attaining love is worth it.

"it just so enhances your life, it enhances every aspect of your day, gives something to wake up for in the morning, gives you something to sleep at night."

Pew research reports 30 percent of adults have used a dating site or app.

Live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3.

Thanks isabella.

Pew research also reports about 12 percent of people have been in a serious relationship or married someone from dating




