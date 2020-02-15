Ole Miss Drops Opening Weekend Game One Against #2 Louisville

"the difference in the game, regardless of the score, is they just played better than us.

When they needed to make pitches, they made them.

When they needed to make plays, they made them.

When they needed to have really good at bats, they did.

That's why they're so good.

Tonight, we didn't really do that.

We had a couple good at- bats with bench and servideo with guys on.

Beyond that, we wasted too many opportunities."

"we talk a lot about bouce back runs.

Guys coming out and we score.

We have to put up a zero after that.

They smell a little bit of blood in the water and they put together some really good at bats so credit to their offense."

"come back out tomorrow.

Tomorrow is a new day.

We have to keep with the aggressiveness.

Just play our game and come out tomorrow