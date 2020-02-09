Global  

Small leads Central over Platte County

High school basketball teams... districts start in just about 10 days... but for class 4 and class 5... a little bit longer... for the central boys basketball team..

Entering the night with four games to tune everything up before the postseason... will small and central hosting..

Platte county tonight inside the coliseum... === small has himself a game... early first..

Aj redman... kicks to small in the corner..

Knocks it down and he's just getting warmed up...=== still in the first..

5-4 central... loose ball... rolled to small on the wing..

Better guard him... another three for small...=== then down the floor a little later..

He's on fire... small from three... 11 points in the first quarter... for the junior..

He has all 11 of central's points in the quarter... 11-4 after one...=== former central football coach tony dudik here tonight..

Very special night for him..

More in a minute...==== 2nd... 19-6... central..

Platte county starts to catch fire from the outside... gets as close as 21-17...=== but small again..

The young man put up 30 points in the win... including this three...=== central's strong first half propels them to a 66-59 win over the




