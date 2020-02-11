Pton iru aunatll nootpi hw 1ye aeent augls: he vy ad(s, ttw gu nl bn inondeal igd s getting a new the proces fthis university."

Joseph securing chiefs training camp for at least another three years has been a major focus of university administrators....(sot, josh looney: "it was very important for us as we started this process with the chiefs to secure multi-year commitment to this city, this county and this university.")the process of getting a new deal signed has been going on since last august...(sot, matthew wilson: "they made it very clear during the last training camp that with the 10-year agreement expiring, they were going to look it around at all of their options.

I truly think that it's a testament to our organization that chiefs would go and look far and wide, high and low, and they would come back and select us as a long term partner.")the chiefs and missouri western enter a new era... next july a super bowl championship team will be coming to st.

Joseph attracting perhaps even bigger crowds than the record 62,000 who showed up last year.(sot, bill mcmurray: "there are a lot of people that have never been to st.

Joe.

There are so many beautiful things here that something like the chiefs can be the bait on the hook to reel them in and let them see this and might even be people that reside here because of the chiefs camp.")(nat sound: clapping)chris roush kq2 sports...