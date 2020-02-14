2-14-20 SPORTS EXPRESS

Matchups with potential league titles on the line in the matchups with potential league titles on the line in the matchups with potential league titles on the line in the center state conference.

Plus...the comets and crunch battle in syracuse in game seven of the galaxy cup series.

Spencer but first - time for tonight's big game...men's ice hockey - the utica college pioneers hosting chatham amidst a program record 12- game winning streak.

They're ranked fourth in the nation and are third in the u-c-h-c and looking to earn a first round bye.

--- chelsea coach gary heenan wanted them to come out with a fast start - well just 1:58 into the game - cameron bartkowski in the slot with the eight ball corner pocket.

That absolute snipe gets u-c on the board.

--- spencer just 82 seconds later - pioneers double the lead.

John moncovich with the deflection in front off the shot from conor landrigan and it's 2- zip u-c.

--- chelsea with five minutes remaining in the opening frame - pioneers getting comfortable.

Tyler dill with a seeing eye shot from up high.

Utica outshot the cougars 19-2 in the first and were up by three.

--- spencer in the second - more of the same.

U-c shorthanded - it's landrigan in front to jarrod fitzpatrick for the one-timer.

Pioneers rolling - it's a four- goal lead.

--- chelsea think they're done?

Think again.

Brandon osmundson with the sharp angle slapshot right through the wickets... ...they'd add yet another and win it 6-0 - outshooting chatham 53-16 for their thirteenth win in a row.

So the pioneers are cruising - they take on the last team to beat them - stevenson - tomorrow night.

The u-c women also with a big weekend at home - they need just one point in the standings to also clinch a spot in the u-c-h-c tournament.

Spencer pioneers hosting kings college this afternoon.

--- u-c dominating in this one as well.

Up 4-0 in the third - and no slowing down.

Maya bennett the shot - georgiana santullo parked in front for the rebound.

Her second of the game - 5-0.

--- chelsea just over two minutes later - abby lillis with the spin-round feed in front to olivia hirschy who knocks it down and jams it home.

Utica up six.

--- spencer they score again with ricki haab netting one 13 seconds later - then it's carolyn whitney with three assists to her name - now gets in the goal column... ...absolute chaos all game long for utica college.

They stamp their ticket to the postseason with an 8-0 win.

Chelsea over at sage rink at hamilton college the continentals hosted tufts university tonight.

-- hamilton sporting some orange sweaters to raise awareness for the daniel barden mudfest, an event named after first - grader daniel barden who lost his life inside of sandy hook elementary school in 2012.

-- spencer this game was scoreless throughout the first period, the contientals came out of the first break swinging.

Less than two minutes in, tufts are down two men, nick rutigliano with the slap shot to the back of the net.

Continentals are on the board first.

Chelsea just 15 seconds later, hamilton still on the power play, jordi jefferson, to fred allaire with a great pass to cam radizwon whos in great position to score.

Hamilton takes a quick 2-0 lead.

-- spencer tufts would score back-to-back power play goals in the second period by mason babbidge and cory gottfried to tie things up going into the third.

But the continentals would have a big third period and score three unaswered goals to skate off with a 5 to 2 win.

Chelsea out in connecticut - the contintentals women also winning tonight beating wesleyan 5-1 to stop a two-game losing skid.

Maura holden hat a goal and two assists - sidney molnar made 11 saves between the pipes.

Spencer the comets out in syracuse tonight taking on the crunch in game seven of the galaxy cup series.

Chelsea on a two game winning streak - utica beat syracuse last saturday at home in a shootout.

Spencer props where props are due - crunch wearing awesome 1980 team u- s-a themed jerseys to honor the 40th anniversary of the miracle on ice coming up later this month.

U-s-a defenseman ken morrow was on hand to drop the ceremonial first puck.

--- first period - crunch get on the board just two minutes in.

Ben thomas with the snapshot from the high slot.

1-0 syracuse.

--- chelsea skipping to the third - crunch up two.

Comets go tic-tac-toe - lukas jasek to nikolay goldobin and to the back of the net.

Utica within one.

--- spencer then reid boucher does reid boucher things - the takeaway and wrister.

His 28th of the season and the comets pull even at two.

--- chelsea with nearly four and a half minutes to play - crunch with it - boris katchouk the shot - taylor raddysh the rebound... ...syracuse retakes the lead - the comets can't get that one back and they fall 3-2.

Still to come - this week's featured athlete of the week.

But coming up next...a couple of important welcome back aboard the express...let's swithc things over from the ice to the hardwood swithc things over from the ice to the hardwood looking to clinch league tit yes with the regular season winding down, there were some big matchups tonight on the court with division titles on the line.

Over at poland high school it was a battle between the top two teams in center state conference fourth division.

Poland is in second place with a 6 and 1 record coming into the game, and a win for hamillton will give them the division title.

-- first quarter poland up six but here comes hamilton;s kyleigh pearson with the three.

-- spencer down the other way, poland junior erin powers misses, but senior emily walther is right there to clean it up for her, tornadoes up by five.

-- chelsea next possesion emerald knights respond.

Lindsey speer drains the threeead in this gam ella kenyon to ashley laruffa for the and one.

The emerald knights go onto to win it 50 to 38 on the road and clinch the csc division four title.

Chelsea out at west canada valley, fans were ready for a big center state conference division two title game between the indians and the little falls mountes.

A win for little falls would give them the division title.

-- second quarter mounties up by three, make it five riley dunn with the bucket.

Little falls leads 14-9.

-- spencer minutes later tick tack toe passing leads to olivia lindsay with the layup.

Mounties now up by seven.

-- chelsea about two and a half minutes left in the third, senior caroline tobin steals it and takes it all the way for the layup.

West canada would be down three points at the half but would come back in the second half and win at home 50-44.

The two teams finish the regular season tied for first in the csc second division spencer utica city fc is finishing up their texas road trip with a game against the dallas sidekicks tonight.

-- ucfc is on a 4-game winning streak coming into this game.

But tonight they got off to a slow start.

Dallas jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first.

But ucfc erased the 2 goal deficit with goals by moises gonazales and liam callahan in the middle of the second quarter to tie the score.

- chelsea mosies gonzalez would score again in the third and jake schindler would muscle his way to score the put back to tie the game at 4-all spencer bo jelovac scored the sliding goal to give utica its first lead of the night in the middle of the third quarter.

This game would go into a shootout and andrew coughlin save three for three.

Ucfc would pull out the win 8 to 7.

.

Up next - our featured athlete of the week...but this week - it was impossible to pick just one from this team of champions.

Bumpback & athlete of the week stinger time now to unveil our athlete of the week...but with a different twist.

This week - we have a team of the week as this group of student-athletes accomplished something to great to feature just one.

Nat: "watchin skate out after the clock went off, and seeing their excitement.

It's something i'll never forget."

With a pair of 1-0 wins in lake placid this past weekend - the clinton girls ice hockey team made history - winning the program's first new york state title.

Drew kopek: i think i experienced every emotion possible all the moments were rushing through our heads because williamsville is so talented and the fact that we did that was very awesome.

Aby kurdziolek:it because our name is always going to be on that first win, the first state championship our names are always going to be on that so people are always going to look up to us and see that that is her we know her it's awesome.

A program only five years in has provided girls from seven different school districts across central new york - the cance to come together to represent the area and play varsity ice hockey.

Mia lopata: that's very special it's not just clinton we have girls from all over so it's kind of a central new york championship not really just a clinton championship so it's very nice to have a bunch of different schools who have won a state championship.

Nicole ruddy: th teamchemistryh these girls and you would never know that they are from diffeen school districts.

Whenever they come together in the locker room, on that ice, and any team activity they are one and it's so incredible to see as a coach.

While the girls may attend schools in different zip codes - this journey has provided them witha strong sense of uniy and belong.

Perricronk: i think the week of our sectionals we had spirit weekfor my school so forth jers day i wore my clinton jersey and it didn't feel out of place at all.

I felt like it's right to wear that, i didn't feel like i should be wearing a vvs hockey jersey, it felt right to wear a clinton one.

Winning a state championship is exciting no matter what - utwinning theirs at herb brooks arena the cite of the 1980 miracle on ice - made the warriors' experience even sweeter.

Tatum golis:it was so cool knowing that they made history there for the us and we made history for clinton and for the rest of the schools that are involved with this team.

-- abby kurdziolek: it was awesome my dad actually won a s so it was awesome that we hadour own little miracle, my dad had his miracle and they had their miracle so it was awesome.

The warriors now hope that their accomplishment can help inspire the next generation of girls to want to lace up the skates and help the sport grow.

Hailey kwiatkowski: it's good we can show the younger girls in the area that there is a team they can go to and we have so much success as a young team it's just great.

-- tatum golis: we just hope that the kids especiall a couple of years younger maybe in middle school can see that we did it and that they would want to play nd make this program grow as the years go on.

With a heroes welcome back in clinton as state champs - the team said that they felt the love from an entire region and that's something they'll never forget.

Nicole ruddy: we are a community's team we would not be here without the community they have supported us for five years, they are the reason why we have a program.

Seeing everyone's support online through social media the phone calls, text messages, everyone cheering and routing us on, the girls really appreciated that and it really fired them up so i can't thank everyone enough.

