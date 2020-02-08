Global  

Romance scams are on the rise, and so is the cost to victims. the federal trade commission says the number of people reporting a romance scam has tripled since 2015.

The cost?

20?million, compared to 3?million lost dollars in 2015.

The ??c warns to watch for red flags... like people professing their love too quickly, and claiming to be in need of cash.



'Cat and mouse': Romance scams a $28.6m problem and growing

Romance scammers cheated victims out of a record $28.6 million last year, finding new hunting grounds...
The Age - Published

Romance scam warning as one in five asked for cash by online date

Romance scam warning as one in five asked for cash by online dateUK Finance data shows that £7.9 million was lost to romance scams in the first half of 2019, an...
Wales Online - Published


