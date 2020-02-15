Global  

Mayor to pardon municipal marijuana violations

Mayor to pardon municipal marijuana violations

Mayor to pardon municipal marijuana violations

Individuals convicted on a marijuana possession or paraphernalia charge at the municipal level won't have to pay an application fee when seeking a pardon after the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed an ordinance Thursday.
