Mayor to pardon municipal marijuana violations 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published Mayor to pardon municipal marijuana violations Individuals convicted on a marijuana possession or paraphernalia charge at the municipal level won't have to pay an application fee when seeking a pardon after the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed an ordinance Thursday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this erin RT @MayorLucasKC: #BREAKING: Mayor @QuintonLucasKC just launched his Mayoral Municipal Marijuana Pardon Initiative. Any Kansas Citian wit… 6 days ago Michelle Davis @MonicaPantoja15 @Nate_Chastain @MayorLucasKC @QuintonLucasKC It would be nice if the Mayor would clarify. But I do… https://t.co/vNGPa1ucA3 1 week ago