1 Millard North beats #2 Bellevue West

#1 Millard North held on to beat #2 Bellevue West on Friday night at the Thunderdome.
JOHN SHANKLIN FORTHE SLAM ...T-BIRDS THOUGHSTILL DOWN 3...======== 2ND QTR...CHUCKY HOOP ANDTHE HARM...BELL WEST WITHINTWO ...========WISCONSIN HEADCOACH GREG GARDEVEN INCOACH GREG GARDEVEN INATTENDANCE...======= JUSTBEFORE HALF...HUNTER SALLISBUZZER BEATER...MILLARD NORTH UP37-34 AT THE BREAK..======== HEY GUYS ISEE YOU OVERTHERE...========= 3RDQTR...MOREMUSTANGS..STANFORD SIGNEEMAX MURRELLFLUSH...ALL KNOTTED UP AT51 HEADING TO THE4TH...======= IN THE FINALPERIOD ....ALLMILLARD NORTH ...ALL SALLIS...2 OF HISGAME-HIGH 25....MUSTANGS HANGON, 70-TO-60...TOP FIVE MATCHUPIN GI




