#1 Millard North beats #2 Bellevue West 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:43s - Published #1 Millard North beats #2 Bellevue West #1 Millard North held on to beat #2 Bellevue West on Friday night at the Thunderdome. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend #1 Millard North beats #2 Bellevue West JOHN SHANKLIN FORTHE SLAM ...T-BIRDS THOUGHSTILL DOWN 3...======== 2ND QTR...CHUCKY HOOP ANDTHE HARM...BELL WEST WITHINTWO ...========WISCONSIN HEADCOACH GREG GARDEVEN INCOACH GREG GARDEVEN INATTENDANCE...======= JUSTBEFORE HALF...HUNTER SALLISBUZZER BEATER...MILLARD NORTH UP37-34 AT THE BREAK..======== HEY GUYS ISEE YOU OVERTHERE...========= 3RDQTR...MOREMUSTANGS..STANFORD SIGNEEMAX MURRELLFLUSH...ALL KNOTTED UP AT51 HEADING TO THE4TH...======= IN THE FINALPERIOD ....ALLMILLARD NORTH ...ALL SALLIS...2 OF HISGAME-HIGH 25....MUSTANGS HANGON, 70-TO-60...TOP FIVE MATCHUPIN GI





You Might Like

Tweets about this Prep Hoops Nebraska @HunterSallis_ beats the halftime buzzer and gives Millard North a 37-34 halftime lead over Bellevue West #nebpreps https://t.co/OVeNKy2GM4 4 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Bellevue West beats Lincoln North Star Bellevue West held off Lincoln North Star & Donovan Williams' school-record 50 points to win, 91-88. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 6 days ago