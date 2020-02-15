>> this is such a treat for us, on this week's spotlight music series on valentine's day, we're so happy to welcome back the gracie and lacy and it's so good to see you ladies, and the last time we saw each other was on the stage of the gilliard.

And that was fun.

You two were brought there for your talents, and i was brought there to wave a baton.

>> i think that you should consider a career and go into conducting.

>> i don't know about that, but it was fun and it was fun to see you ladies.

The audiences just love you.

I mean, when you came out onstage, it was palpable, the audience was watching you and they were gleaming with delight.

>> we love our symphony.

They're great to work with.

>> you're always performing.

>> it's crazy.

>> and it all began when you two were so young.

We talked about it before.

And for those who are not familiar with your work, tell us how it started.

>> when we were 8 and 10 years old, our mother took us to see a show on the showboat.

And which asked if we could do a show like we had seen, and our friends started calling us broadway on the driveway.

>> so you began to perform for your had been neighbors on the driveway, and people would pull up their lawn chairs?

What kind of performances?

It original works?

>> we literally put a fiddler on our roof.

>> what other kinds of shows?

>> we worked with nuns, and we tried to do the sound of music.

>> you were born to do this, and as you got older, you made this your career, so you did the sound of music, and what shows have you done?

>> we just got back from florida.

>> we do a lot of great gatsby themes, and we do a lot of private events, and a lot of concert series and things.

>> and you do a lot of we should work, so like you say, the great gatsby.

So your beautiful dress, it brings you back to a more gentile era, and does your niche depict the 20s and the 30s?

>> yes, it is.

We kind of like the older songs, and we like the idea of a costume variety show, and i think a lot of that influenced a lot of what which do.

>> people love it.

Because you take us back in time.

And now, taking that experience of broadway on the driveway, and you're turning it into a children's book.

>> we are, we are partnering with an illustrator mr. friend of ours, giselle, and she has an old-fashioned style similar to us, and we're putting together broadway on the driveway, and we're trying to get that released by the end of the year.

>> that's wonderful.

And we're going to have to have you back to talk about the book.

Inspiration for young children out there who enjoy performing in front of an audience, you're an inspiration for sure.

On this valentine's day, you're going to sing for us a love song, and who wrote this?

>> lacy wrote this.

>> it didn't start out as a love song.

I feel like sometimes in life, we focus a lot on people pleasing and sometimes the more demanding people.

But what about the people that are sweet and consistent and always there, and it became a love song, by the way, i love you.

And hey, there are people in your life who don't demand all of these things, and they're just consistent and supportive.

>> love it.

And after [ music ]