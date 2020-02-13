Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vice President Joe Biden getting life from famous 'Hudson River' pilot

Vice President Joe Biden getting life from famous 'Hudson River' pilot

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Vice President Joe Biden getting life from famous 'Hudson River' pilot

Vice President Joe Biden getting life from famous 'Hudson River' pilot

Vice President Joe Biden is set to rally early voters ahead of Nevada's 2020 Presidential Caucus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shill_globalist

Globalist Shill I don't know how much this will matter, but Biden not getting the endorsement of the current Vice-President will be… https://t.co/tTce8BKXrj 4 hours ago

geraldthorp3

gerald thorp @grimmunity @BreezeBoutique1 @DonaldJTrumpJr @USGAO @gao Biden was the Vice President of the USA. Saying if the pro… https://t.co/s8nzDydxnO 6 hours ago

freedomCBN

Raul RT @Airbornex82nd: Lol ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ just because you were Vice President to worst president in history, or being in congress over 30 plus y… 13 hours ago

CJCboi

Cheryl Campbell RT @IsaacDovere: Bloomberg ads aren’t just getting under Trump’s skin, according to pool report from Biden’s fundraiser in New York tonight… 15 hours ago

IsaacDovere

Edward-Isaac Dovere Bloomberg ads aren’t just getting under Trump’s skin, according to pool report from Biden’s fundraiser in New York… https://t.co/7m1q8sZZEk 1 day ago

ToynuaF

toynua felder Give. trump. What. He. Does't. WANT!! Vice President Joe Biden!! trump is always getting what he want. Stop It P… https://t.co/M8EHS6ZlmW 1 day ago

tmq45

Jim Quinn @DailyCaller Hunter Biden is trash. How bad? His dad, as Vice President, couldn’t save him from getting kicked out… https://t.co/jZSJ9yJL9i 2 days ago

Patrick04910825

Patrick Jackson @politico I saw this coming with Joe Biden with the media bolting up his head thinking because he was Vice Presiden… https://t.co/cm997yDRhr 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's Money-Making Side Hustles [Video]Joe Biden's Money-Making Side Hustles

Whether you support Joe Biden or not, you can't deny that he's a household name. But being involved in politics isn't the only reason Biden is a millionaire.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:10Published

Joe Biden Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom [Video]Joe Biden Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Vice President Joe Biden was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Credit: WETM NBC 18 ElmiraPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.