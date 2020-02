Grieving mother fights domestic violence

THIS WEEK -- TO SECOND DEGREEMURDER.

LUZDELIA.ABOUT 1 IN 4 WOMEN AND NEARLY1 IN 10 MEN HAVE EXPERIENCEDDOMESTIC ABUSE -- THAT'SACCORDING TO THE C-D-C.SOMETHING A GRIEVING MOTHER,WHO LOST HER CHILD TO DOMESTICVIOLENCE SAYS IS ONE TOO MANY.I MISS YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY.IT'S WHAT APRIL BARBOSA WOULDSAY TO HER DAUGHTER -- ROSAURA-- IF SHE WERE ALIVE TODAY.SHE RELIVES THE MOMENT SHEFOUND ROSAURA DEAD IN HERAPARTMENT.

I RAN UP AND DOWNCRAYCROFT LOOKING FOR THE GUYWHO&.WHO KILLED BY DAUGHTER.

APAIN SHE SAYS WILL NEVER GOAWAY, BUT SHE PUSHES THROUGHIT, KNOWING THAT'S WHATROSAURA WOULD WANT HER TO DO.I HAVE A HARD TIME GETTING UPEVERYDAY, BUT I'M DOING ITBECAUSE I KNOW YOU WANT ME TOKEEP HELPING PEOPLE AND TOBRING LOVE AND POSITIVITY INTHIS WORLD BECAUSE THAT'S WHATYOU DID.

SO BARBOSA STARTEDTHE NON- PROFIT -- JUSTICE FORROSAURA -- TO HELP VICTIMS OFABUSE.

WE NEED TO UNITE TOFIGHT AGAINST VIOLENCE ANDIT'S TIME TO NOT ONLY HELP THEVICTIMS BUT HELP THEPERPETRATORS OF VIOLENCE ANDTEACH THEM BETTER COPINGSKILLS.

YOU KNOW, MYORGANIZATION WILL HELP WITHTHAT.

ED MERCURIO- SAKWA ISWITH EMERGE -- CENTER AGAINSTDOMESTIC ABUSE.

WE TEND TOTHINK OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASA PHYSICAL THING.

THERE AREMANY MANY FOLKS WHO AREUNFORTUNATELY DEALING WITHBEING BEATEN, BEING PUSHED,BEING SHOVED BY SEXUALLYASSAULTED IN A VARIETY OF WAYSWITHIN THEIR INTIMATE PARTNERRELATIONSHIP.

BUT THERE ISALSO THE EMOTIONAL AND MENTALASPECT OF THAT.

ABUSE -- HESAYS -- CAN ALSO COME IN THEFORM OF INFIDELITY, ISOLATION,ECONOMIC ABUSE, VICTIMSBLAMING, COHERSION, ANDTHREATS.

MERCURIO SAKWA SAYSTHERE ARE ABOUT 15,000EMERGENCY CALLS FOR DOMESTICABUSE IN TUCSON AND PIMACOUNTY EACH YEAR.

AND WHEN YOUADD ON THAT ONLY 1 IN 10 AREREPORTED, YOU CAN START DOINGTHE MATH AND FIGURING OUT THISIS ACTUALLY A HUMONGOUSPROBLEM IN OUR COMMUNITY.

AREASON -- BARBOSA IS JOININGIN THE FIGHT -- MAKING SIGNSFOR TOMORROW'S "STOP THEVIOLENCE MEMORIAL WALK" INHONOR OF HER DAUGHTER.

SHE WASA HARDWORKING, GOOD SISTER,LOVING GRANDDAUGHTER.

I DON;TWANT THEM TO REMEMBER HER BYHOW SHE DIED.

I WANT THEM TOREMEMBER HER BY HOW SHE LIVED.THE ONE MILE WALK STARTS ATTHE SUMMIT RIDGE APARTMENTS --ON CRAYCROFT -- SOUTH OF 22ND.AND ENDS AT FREEDOM PARK -- ON29TH STREET.

THE EVENT RUNSFROM NOON UNTIL 6.

