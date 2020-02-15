Global  

Scuffle breaks out between police, protesters in Chennai’s Washermenpet

People staged protest against CAA, NRC in Chennai's Pudupet.

Protesters raised slogans and held placards.

In Washermanpet, a scuffle broke out between police and protesters.

More than 100 protesters were detained.
