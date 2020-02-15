Scuffle breaks out between police, protesters in Chennai’s Washermenpet now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published Scuffle breaks out between police, protesters in Chennai’s Washermenpet People staged protest against CAA, NRC in Chennai's Pudupet. Protesters raised slogans and held placards. In Washermanpet, a scuffle broke out between police and protesters. More than 100 protesters were detained.