Report: Coronavirus Evacuees From Japanese Ship Heading To Travis AFB

Report: Coronavirus Evacuees From Japanese Ship Heading To Travis AFB

Report: Coronavirus Evacuees From Japanese Ship Heading To Travis AFB

The Wall Street Journal Reports about 380 Americans onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan will be offered flights to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers [Video]Florida couple remains quarantined on cruise ship while Japan evacuates high-risk passengers

As we track the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and around the world, we have an update on a Crystal River couple under quarantine on a cruise ship near Japan.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:53Published

Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection [Video]Crew of Diamond Princess ship at greater risk of COVID-19 infection

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN — As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection. The New York Times reports that at least 219 people..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published

