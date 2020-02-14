Global  

Haiti orphanage fire: 13 children killed in blaze near capital

Government closed around 160 orphanages in the past five years and hundreds more operate without official authorisation.
Recent related news

News24.com | At least 15 children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

A fire has swept through an unlicensed orphanage outside Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, killing 15...
News24 - Published

Haitian orphanage worker says 13 children die in fire

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thirteen children died in a fire at an orphanage outside the Haitian...
Seattle Times - Published


AaronDerrick9

Aaron Derrick RT @UNICEF: We are deeply saddened by the deaths of 15 children after a fire tore through an orphanage in Haiti. Children should live wit… 2 minutes ago

NoAliceNoMore

AliceNotInWonderland RT @Sun_Q_Tzu: Watch this 15 children dead in Haiti after fire breaks out in Haitian orphanage. Who operates the orphanage? The church… 3 minutes ago

sandycompany

sandy RT @romainmurphy: “15 children have died after a fire swept through an orphanage in #Haiti run by a US Christian group, triggering renewed… 5 minutes ago

izabels

izabels RT @purple_sky11: Dear God. 😢😠 #Haiti #QAnon https://t.co/w0brW6g1Qb 9 minutes ago

ced1

CED RT @InCulturedCo: Fifteen children killed in Haiti orphanage fire https://t.co/aRKg1OF8wd Evangelical American "Christians" routinely parti… 17 minutes ago

SsssamIam

glenn peter ward RT @SsssamIam: Isn't it time to remove tax-free status from religious programs that operate for profit! Haiti: 15 children die in fire at o… 18 minutes ago

jballesteroq

Jorge A Ballestero Q RT @uniceflac: UNICEF, deeply saddened, strongly condemns the death of 15 children in orphanage fire and calls for an end to institutionali… 24 minutes ago

PlacesAtRisk

Vulnerable States "A fire at an orphanage in Haiti has killed 15 children, according to health care workers" https://t.co/EVlvw3O5mF https://t.co/IE3sOdL3ji 25 minutes ago

