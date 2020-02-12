Global  

Former Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Convicted In Nike Extortion Trial

The verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan.

It followed a three-week trial in which prosecutors claimed Avenatti made threats to use his media access to hurt Nike's reputation and stock price unless the apparel company paid him up to $25 million.
JUST IN: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty in Nike Extortion Trial

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsyIndependent


Five Things for Wednesday, including Avenatti's trial and Dutch Bros' hunger fight

Good morning. Time for Wednesday's Five Things. The federal trial of Michael Avenatti is going to the...
bizjournals - Published


TreDiMediolanum

LaurentiiMediolanensis RT @dcexaminer: "The jury found his true character." @StormyDaniels rips her former lawyer after he's convicted of attempting to extort @N… 32 minutes ago

TomRoyActor

TomRoyActor Former Stormy Daniels lawyer and Trump tormentor Michael Avenatti found guilty of extortion – Raw Story https://t.co/UrD8wRI6wE 48 minutes ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner "The jury found his true character." @StormyDaniels rips her former lawyer after he's convicted of attempting to e… https://t.co/ioiVOuLIto 1 hour ago

MaishMohamed11

ميش RT @thyyms: #BREAKING Michael Avenatti, former lawyer for Adult Star Stormy Daniels and an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, has been found… 2 hours ago

celticlas

Yvonne Casey RT @vancitydwell: Michael Avenatti, former lawyer of Stormy Daniels, and who used to be a major thorn in Trump's side, has been found guilt… 2 hours ago

bigbenin260

@oettingben RT @PhenexNews: #BREAKING Former Lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti has been convicted on all counts in extortion trial with Nik… 2 hours ago

IndianaVaughn

L. Vaughn RT @henryco95857917: Former Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Convicted In Nike Extortion Trial https://t.co/yW7ltD9BAw 3 hours ago

haymoose

Larry Hay RT @CNN: “The President’s in a lot of trouble, Wolf, and we’re coming for him.” Stormy Daniels’ attorney @MichaelAvenatti reacts to former… 3 hours ago


Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case [Video]Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Stormy Daniels Blasts Michael Avenatti In Wake Of Guilty Verdict [Video]Stormy Daniels Blasts Michael Avenatti In Wake Of Guilty Verdict

Stormy Daniels blasted Michael Avenatti.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

