Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
After Midnight movie Clip - Maybe A Cat Did It Plot synopsis: Dealing with a girlfriend suddenly leaving is tough enough.

But for Hank (writer/co-director/star Jeremy Gardner of The Battery), heartbreak couldn’t have come at a worse time.

There’s also a monster trying to break through his front door every night.

Co-starring Brea Grant ("Dexter", "Heroes") and co-directed by Christian Stella, this charming, introspective crowd-pleaser about love, loss, and monsters is produced by Rustic Films - the celebrated creative team behind Spring, The Endless, and SYNCHRONIC - and Kavya Films. Release date: February 14, 2020
