J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News

J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News

J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News

J&K leader Shah Faesal booked under PSA after been in detention since a long time.

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah & Farooq Abdullah have also been booked under the Public Safety Act.
BREAKING NEWS: Shah Faesal, former civil servant and J&K politician, booked under PSA

Faesal has been under detention since August 14, 2019, under the CRPC 107.
