Michael Avenatti Found Guilty In Nike Trial

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Michael Avenatti Found Guilty In Nike Trial

Michael Avenatti Found Guilty In Nike Trial

Lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted of all three charges concerning his attempts to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

He was charged with honest services wire fraud, attempted extortion and transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Avenatti allegedly threatened to expose allegations that amateur basketball players were engaged in bribery.

According to Business Insider, Avenatti was made famous for representing por star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006.
JUST IN: Michael Avenatti Found Guilty in Nike Extortion Trial

Former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty of all three counts related to his...
Former Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Convicted In Nike Extortion Trial [Video]Former Stormy Daniels Lawyer Michael Avenatti Convicted In Nike Extortion Trial

The verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan. It followed a three-week trial in which prosecutors claimed Avenatti made threats to use his media access to..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:53Published

Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case [Video]Michael Avenatti found guilty in Nike extortion case

A U.S. jury on Friday found Michael Avenatti guilty in a criminal trial accusing the celebrity lawyer of trying to extort Nike Inc out of millions of dollars and defraud a youth basketball coach he..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

