Vintage car rally at India Gate

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:11s
Vintage car rally at India GateVintage car rally at India Gate
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally

From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

DelhiTimesTweet

Delhi Times From 19th century carriages and early limousines to post-World War II roadsters and Rolls Royces, the 21 Gun Salute… https://t.co/7WALgH8mON 1 day ago

senstays

Jaideep Sen RT @indulgexpress: The cars included a 1939 Buick Roadmaster Convertible, 1938 Lancia Astura Series IV, 1966 Ford Mustang, 1930 Cadillac V-… 2 days ago

indulgexpress

Indulge, The New Indian Express The cars included a 1939 Buick Roadmaster Convertible, 1938 Lancia Astura Series IV, 1966 Ford Mustang, 1930 Cadill… https://t.co/AAsEjUti9L 3 days ago

D_Sabya

sabyasachi dasgupta RT @HTAutotweets: Take a look at the colourful #vintage cars on the streets of Delhi during the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Ral… 3 days ago

HTAutotweets

HT Auto Take a look at the colourful #vintage cars on the streets of Delhi during the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage C… https://t.co/Olu2eHMuTG 3 days ago

krushnapatange1

KRUSHNA PATANGE RT @bsindia: Participant drive vintage cars during the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally at India Gate, in New Delhi. (Photo:… 3 days ago

bsindia

Business Standard Participant drive vintage cars during the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally at India Gate, in New Delhi… https://t.co/GMa3je0xpM 3 days ago

NewsroomPostCom

Newsroom Post Rare Vintage car rally turn heads at Delhi’s India Gate https://t.co/l1fCQknpKN 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indian royal family organises vintage car rally for prince's coronation [Video]Indian royal family organises vintage car rally for prince's coronation

A royal family in western India organised a vintage car show as part of the celebrations for the coronation of their crown Prince, held on January 28. Vintage cars, decorated elephants and horses..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:53Published

