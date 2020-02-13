Global  

Storm Dennis hits the Cornish coast

Powerful waves created by Storm Dennis have started to pound the south-west of the UK.
Powerful waves created by Storm Dennis have started to pound the south-west of the UK.

Massive swell swamped the harbour wall at Sennen Cove today (February 15th) in Cornwall and fishermen had to haul their boats up into the car park.

Most of the UK has wind warnings in place as storm Dennis is due to get worse on Sunday (February 16th)




Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven [Video]Storm Dennis batters Cornwall coast at Porthleven

Storm Dennis pounded the Cornish coast with huge waves on Saturday (February 15th) as the UK braced for gale-force winds and heavy rain. This clip was filmed at Porthleven.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

Cornish coast battered by huge waves as Storm Dennis approaches UK [Video]Cornish coast battered by huge waves as Storm Dennis approaches UK

Strong winds and huge waves hitting the coast at Porthleven in Cornwall, southwest England as Storm Dennis approaches the UK. Huge waves nearly as high as 40ft are expected to hit Devon and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published

