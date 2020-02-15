India to Turkish President on J&K: Don't interfere with internal matters|OneIndia News

مشائم ملک RT @NidiiM: #ThankYouErdogan the Turkish president stood out among the world leaders in supporting Pakistan when India annexed the occupie… 1 minute ago

rOMesh RT @DDNewslive: India rejects Turkish President's remarks on J&K; Urges Turkish leadership not to interfere in India's internal affairs htt… 2 minutes ago

😎 RT @timesofindia: With you on Kashmir: Turkish President Erdogan to Pakistan parliament https://t.co/RGeh9nU4Vh https://t.co/WfYXf5RPss 2 minutes ago

Avesh Ahlawat RT @shafiburfat: Turkish President Erdogan, who has been committing the genocide of the Kurdish nation, is openly interfering in the politi… 3 minutes ago

GENIUS🇮🇳 RT @shafiburfat: @ndtv Turkish President Erdogan, who has been committing the genocide of the Kurdish nation, is openly interfering in the… 7 minutes ago

🇵🇰Nida Liaqat PTI🇵🇰 #ThankYouErdogan the Turkish president stood out among the world leaders in supporting Pakistan when India annexed… https://t.co/hGmxJVfd48 8 minutes ago

Jageera : The Fearsome Daaku RT @Dakkar_P: Don't Interfere, Says India After Turkey President Speaks On J&K In Pak India has responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyi… 9 minutes ago