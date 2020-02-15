Global  

India to Turkish President on J&K: Don't interfere with internal matters

India to Turkish President on J&K: Don't interfere with internal matters|OneIndia News

India to Turkish President on J&K: Don't interfere with internal matters|OneIndia News

INDIA WARNS TURKEY OF INTERFERING WITH INDIA'S INTERNAL MATTERS RELATED TO KASHMIR, SAYS NEEDS NO INTERNATIONAL INTERFERENCE.

TURKISH PRESIDENT BACKED ISLAMABAD'S STAND ON KASHMIR ISSUE AND CALLED INDIA'S ACTION UNILATERAL.
0
