Stones thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar convoy in Bihar



Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for liquor ban across India Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has pitched for a pan-India ban on liquor. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published 2 weeks ago Watch: Stones hurled at Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar's Aarah Stones hurled at CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy in Bihar. The incident occurred when Kanhaiya was traveling from Buxar to Arrah. Kanhaiya has been protesting against CAA in Bihar and other states. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:03Published 2 weeks ago