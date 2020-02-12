Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot

Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot

Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot

Einstein truly loves this adorable plushie!

It’s so soft and cuddly!

Einstein is so funny telling it to be quiet and asking it to step up.

Einstein walks in front of the plushie and gives it five kisses!

He says, “Gimmie kiss!” and then snuggles his head into the plushie!

So sweet!

He loves the ducks that live in the corner of the bathroom too!

He tells them to be quiet and then waves to all three of his friends.

You tell him Einstein!

They all talk way too much!

Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot is a silly, smart, and popular parrot who loves to talk and entertain!

He knows the names of several animals and likes to make their sounds.

In addition to his silly vocalizations, he likes to have conversations with his owners, talking, doing animal sound imitations and acting silly.

He also enjoys singing and dancing in some of his video compilations.

With his amazing talking abilities and funny antics, Einstein the talking parrot’s videos will keep you entertained for hours!

Einstein parrot is also famous for some of his silly quotes and sayings.

Online, Einstein, the talking parrot is popular across many social media platforms. Einstein's favorite places to talk at home is perched on the shower wall, in the kitchen on his drawer, and on his screened-in back porch.

As stated on his website, Einstein's mission statement: "To entertain and bring joy, to foster the human-parrot bond, and to convey that parrots are deserving of immeasurable amounts of patience, nurturing, and companionship." Einstein's website, einsteinparrot.com is designed to inform you about the care of parrots and also entertain you.

As previously mentioned, Einstein is popular on many social media sites such as YouTube @einsteinparrot, Instagram @einsteinparrot, Twitter @einsteinparrot, and Facebook @einsteintexanparrot.

Living with a parrot is a big commitment.

Parrots live a very long time.

A parrot such as Einstein can live to be 50 or 60 years old.

Many larger parrots like Macaws can live to be 100 years old.

They all require a lot of care, proper nutrition, training, time and patience.

Parrots need a lot of attention and lots of toys and activities to keep from being bored.

Parrots are also expensive, a large cage is an investment and plenty of play perches to spend their out of cage time.

Specialized veterinarian care is also required.

Most of all they require your companionship and a forever home.

Many people decide after the first few years of parrot ownership that the responsibility is too great and the parrots become neglected and sometimes abandoned.

When that happens they are sent to parrot rescue facilities to be adopted by a new family or some spend their lives in sanctuaries.

It is often said, "Having a parrot is much like raising a 2 or 3-year-old child for the rest of your life!"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix's 'The Witcher' is still the biggest series in the world even as it loses steam in the US, and it shows how crucial sci-fi and fantasy are for streaming TV

Netflix's 'The Witcher' is still the biggest series in the world even as it loses steam in the US, and it shows how crucial sci-fi and fantasy are for streaming TV· Netflix's hit fantasy series, "The Witcher," is slipping in audience demand in the US but is still...
Business Insider - Published

Kali Linux Alternate Parrot OS Releases New Beta v4.8

It’s been a long delay since the release of Parrot OS 4.7 and all ethical hackers and pentester are...
Fossbytes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot https://t.co/pCpxILoa7s https://t.co/bptPzbcM5c 2 days ago

Rumbleviral

Kinthup Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot - https://t.co/uCY3wjeN9s 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cat & parrot spend some quality time together [Video]Cat & parrot spend some quality time together

What's better than chilling by the window overlooking a winter wonderland? Priceless!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Creative parrot makes a very special Valentine [Video]Creative parrot makes a very special Valentine

Einstein the parrot is busy making a valentine for Valentine’s Day. He takes this job very seriously as he puts love bites on the paper heart. Einstein had re-designs the heart doily to his liking...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.