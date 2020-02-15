Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla

Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla

Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla

The murder of Escamilla, whose body was mutilated and part of it flushed into the sewer, has horrified Mexicans.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Young teacher's grisly murder prompts furious protest in Mexico

Even in a nation accustomed to rampant homicides and frequent violence against women, the case of...
The Age - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla https://t.co/sU0hCA9Ln6 https://t.co/8ssCRRDeeZ 21 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Women in Mexico protest against the grisly murder of Ingrid Escamilla https://t.co/bvxBAxivQo https://t.co/7d8j9UtnVn 21 minutes ago

RobertJE7

Robert More than 3,825 women were killed in Mexico last year - a record high - BBC News - Ingrid Escamilla: Hundreds prote… https://t.co/pBodYJOlvC 37 minutes ago

MagnoliaEstrad7

Magnolia Estrada RT @Emily_Lykos: Hundreds in Mexico protest against 'femicide state' at presidential palace after Ingrid Escamilla murder. An average of 10… 1 hour ago

C_W_UK

Christopher White UK #WOMEN Ingrid Escamilla murder: Hundreds in #Mexico protest against '#femicide state' https://t.co/3L360RhdQV 1 hour ago

Carolin25040559

Caroline Murphy “Dozens of activists gathered outside Mexico’s presidential palace on Friday to protest against violence against wo… https://t.co/9wIjwwjmsz 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.