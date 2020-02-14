Global  

Vanessa Bryant's First Valentine’s Day Without Kobe & Gianna

On Valentine’s Day, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a heartfelt message to her "Forever Valentine" on Instagram.

Extra reports that she shared a picture of her and her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, kissing her on the cheek.

The caption included, "To my forever Valentine, I love you so much.

Missing you so much on your favorite holiday." She also added "Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven.

Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies.
