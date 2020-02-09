Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, Reuters reports that the latest developments include: 1.

Europe reports their first coronavirus death occurred after an elderly Chinese tourist, who was hospitalized in France died.

2.

Beijing’s reports that there are 66,492 cases of coronavirus and 1,523 deaths, mostly in central Hubei province.

3.

Outside of China, there have been about 500 documented cases of the virus in two dozen countries and territories.

4.