Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant’s Mom By Her Side After Kobe & Gianna Deaths

Vanessa Bryant’s Mom By Her Side After Kobe & Gianna Deaths

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant’s Mom By Her Side After Kobe & Gianna Deaths

Vanessa Bryant’s Mom By Her Side After Kobe & Gianna Deaths

Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven other people, perished in a helicopter crash two weeks ago.

And Extra reports that Kobe's widow Vanessa is still trying to figure out life without him and their daughter Gianna.

A source told Us Weekly that Vanessa has been leaning on her mom, Sofia Laine, who she is “incredibly close” to.

They say that her mom has been her rock.

The source explained, “Her mom is always with her and the girls [Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months]." They added, "She’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system.” the insider added.

They said that Vanessa's two main sources of support are her mom and sister, Sophie Laine.

But they also added, that right now, "there aren’t words to describe her feelings.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Video of Baby Capri After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Vanessa Bryant is finding the strength to cope with the deaths of husband Kobe Bryant and daughter...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •ExtraContactMusic


Kobe Bryant's widow 'refusing to accept' deaths of husband and daughter

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa says her "brain refuses to accept" the deaths of her husband and their...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant's First Valentine’s Day Without Kobe & Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant's First Valentine’s Day Without Kobe & Gianna

On Valentine’s Day, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a heartfelt message to her "Forever Valentine" on Instagram. Extra reports that she shared a picture of her and her late husband,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna [Video]Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, recently announced the renaming of his charity. Previously known as the Mamba..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.