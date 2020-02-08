Vanessa Bryant’s Mom By Her Side After Kobe & Gianna Deaths

Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven other people, perished in a helicopter crash two weeks ago.

And Extra reports that Kobe's widow Vanessa is still trying to figure out life without him and their daughter Gianna.

A source told Us Weekly that Vanessa has been leaning on her mom, Sofia Laine, who she is “incredibly close” to.

They say that her mom has been her rock.

The source explained, “Her mom is always with her and the girls [Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months]." They added, "She’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system.” the insider added.

They said that Vanessa's two main sources of support are her mom and sister, Sophie Laine.

But they also added, that right now, "there aren’t words to describe her feelings.”