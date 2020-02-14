Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: उलझी प्रेम कहानी को सुलझाने में सफल रह

Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: उलझी प्रेम कहानी को सुलझाने में सफल रह

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:52s - Published < > Embed
Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: उलझी प्रेम कहानी को सुलझाने में सफल रह

Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: उलझी प्रेम कहानी को सुलझाने में सफल रह

बॉलीवुड के नए ‘लव गुरु’ इम्तियाज अली एक और प्रेम कहानी लेकर आए हैं। 2009 की अपनी फिल्म ‘लव आज कल’ का इसी नाम से नया संस्स्करण लेकर। पहले वाले में सैफ अली खान मुख्य भूमिका में थे और इस बार उनकी बेटी सारा अली खान एक मुख्य भूमिका में हैं।
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: Seriously, what is this randomness?

**Love Aaj Kal* *U/A: Romance* *Dir: Imtiaz Ali* *Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsIndian Express


Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: A complex, messy but guiltily charming love story

*Love Aaj Kal U/A; Romance Director: Imtiaz Ali Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsHinduIndian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Love Aaj Kal" finally hit the silver screens today. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, "Love Aaj Kal" shows love stories of two different eras the first is set in the late..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:41Published

Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali [Video]Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali

First thing that comes to you mind after watching Love Aaj Kal is what prompted director Imtiaz Ali to tell a decade old story again, with messed up modern characters, who are also frivolous?

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.