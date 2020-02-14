Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UEFA > Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons.

According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body.

The English Premier League team “committed serious breaches” of its Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

They additionally found the team overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts.

Man City was “disappointed” with the decision, calling UEFA’s process flawed and plans to appeal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Strictly Editorial Use Only.



Recent related news from verified sources

Man City BANNED from Champions League and Europa League for next TWO seasons and fined by UEFA for breach of FFP rules

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons, European...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.comBBC NewsIndependent


Man City given two-year European ban for 'financial fair-play breaches' (UEFA)

Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

freebigbetsbs

Freebigbets Mauricio Pochettino appears to be the front-runner for the Manchester City job if Pep Guardiola decides to leave th… https://t.co/5QSThWvcgz 18 seconds ago

brimelina4

dula peep RT @RobHarris: BREAKING: Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons by UEFA and fined 30 million euros 48 seconds ago

tw1zzlemen1zzle

GlennBirto🇾🇪 RT @johnnyfitba: At least Manchester City only got themselves banned from Europe, not every single other English club 3 minutes ago

chaebarov

Haris Chaebar Manchester City banned from Champions League? Sheffield, Tottenham, United, Wolves, Everton and (exclude Arsenal)… https://t.co/o0tBxWooUC 5 minutes ago

habmaj

Habibe Majid RT @EddieLongbridge: "Manchester City may well be banned from European football but have UEFA got this wrong? Who actually is at fault here… 5 minutes ago

haziqikmal_

Haziq Ikmal RT @DeadlineDayLive: BREAKING: Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons for breaking FFP rules a… 6 minutes ago

sharatkulkarni

Sharat Kulkarni🇮🇳 RT @btsportfootball: HUGE NEWS Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two years and fined 30 million euros after c… 10 minutes ago

SexuelChocolate

Cock Chaud 🐓🔥 🇱🇨 RT @Aubazettes: Arsène Wenger really said that’s enough and banned Manchester City because they took Adebayor, Nasri, Clichy and Sagna from… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA [Video]Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

English Premier League soccer champion manchester City will appeal against its two-year ban from European Competition, for breaches in financial fair play rules and take its case to the court of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Dyche: City will have had contingency plans [Video]Dyche: City will have had contingency plans

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes Manchester City will probably have had plans for how to cope in the eventuality of receiving a ban from European club competitions.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.