Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons.

According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body.

The English Premier League team “committed serious breaches” of its Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

They additionally found the team overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts.

Man City was “disappointed” with the decision, calling UEFA’s process flawed and plans to appeal.