Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons.

According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body.

The English Premier League team “committed serious breaches” of its Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

They additionally found the team overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts.

Man City was “disappointed” with the decision, calling UEFA’s process flawed and plans to appeal.
Liverpool fan dubbed 'time traveller' for Valentine's tweet over Man City ban in 2019

Liverpool fan dubbed 'time traveller' for Valentine's tweet over Man City ban in 2019Manchester City have been banned by UEFA from competing in the Champions League for the next two...
Daily Star - Published

Man City BANNED from Champions League and Europa League for next TWO seasons and fined by UEFA for breach of FFP rules

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons, European...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Man City ban 'very significant' says Sports lawyer

Manchester City has been banned from the Champions League for two years for "serious breaches" of financial regulations by UEFA. Report by Khanomh. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:51Published

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed "serious breaches" of financial regulations. Here..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published

