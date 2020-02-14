Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Today's Your Chance To Audition For 'Love Island'

Today's Your Chance To Audition For 'Love Island'

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 04:43s - Published < > Embed
Today's Your Chance To Audition For 'Love Island'

Today's Your Chance To Audition For 'Love Island'

The show's narrator Matthew Hoffman and last season's winner Elizabeth Weber explain (4:43).

WCCO Saturday Morning - February 15, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

The_Criterion

Criterion Theatre RT @theyaregertrude: Today is your last chance to apply to join Gertrude as a performer ✨ #Coventry #CastingCall #Casting #Actress #Auditi… 2 days ago

theyaregertrude

Gertrude Today is your last chance to apply to join Gertrude as a performer ✨ #Coventry #CastingCall #Casting #Actress… https://t.co/VpE1hCbd3z 3 days ago

thsv_theatre

Terre Haute South Theatre Your last chance to audition for The Diary of Anne Frank is today after school in the auditorium. See Mr. Gagnon in… https://t.co/thbYIsVk86 4 days ago

milane_mih

Milane - IkS🎹✍🎨 RT @SilentMangaComm: More than a competition, we're a MasterClass!! Enter the SMA today for a chance to launch your manga making career wit… 4 days ago

SilentMangaComm

SILENT MANGA AUDITION® More than a competition, we're a MasterClass!! Enter the SMA today for a chance to launch your manga making career… https://t.co/eGKA7kvt5B 4 days ago

btw_news

The Taliaferro Times Today is your last chance to audition for the Black History Month assembly. Text "AUDITION" to 405-730-9546 for more information. 1 week ago

FeminaStarNbt

NBT_FeminaStar Only few hours left to grab your chance to be the first #NBTFeminaStar. If you have missed the deadlines of online… https://t.co/iJJejtPrId 1 week ago

BIGSHOW67

Big Show Management Repost @mrdynamyk Fort Lauderdale, Florida ATTENTION ARTISTS! TODAY IS THE DAY! LAST AUDITION FOR YOUR CHANCE TO PE… https://t.co/lsXbITPoxd 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Love Island Comes Back To CBS [Video]Love Island Comes Back To CBS

Singles will have the chance to get in on the romance this weekend in the Twin Cities. The voice of Love Island, Matthew Hoffman, joins the mid-morning team in the studio to give details on the casting..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:48Published

BMW Motorrad International GS TROPHY OCEANIA 2020 Day 4 [Video]BMW Motorrad International GS TROPHY OCEANIA 2020 Day 4

Today’s stage was something of a liaison as the 2020 BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy transitioned from the North Island to the South Island of New Zealand. The GS riders had interpreted this as..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.