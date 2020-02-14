Global  

Thrill-seekers risk lives to dodge huge waves from Storm Dennis on UK beach

Thrill-seekers risk lives to dodge huge waves from Storm Dennis on UK beach

Thrill-seekers risk lives to dodge huge waves from Storm Dennis on UK beach

Thrill-seekers risked their lives by standing on a Dorset beach as huge waves from Storm Dennis rolled in on Saturday (February 15th).

This clip, which was filmed on Hive Beach in Burton Bradstock, shows at least two members of the public being hit by a wave.
