Stunning slow motion footage shows Storm Dennis hit Aberystwyth 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published Stunning slow motion footage shows Storm Dennis hit Aberystwyth Stunning slow-motion footage shows Storm Dennis slam into Aberystwyth in Wales on Saturday (February 15th). The video shows huge waves catch a mother and child off guard as others hit the sea wall near the Old College.

