Stunning slow motion footage shows Storm Dennis hit Aberystwyth

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Stunning slow motion footage shows Storm Dennis hit Aberystwyth

Stunning slow motion footage shows Storm Dennis hit Aberystwyth

Stunning slow-motion footage shows Storm Dennis slam into Aberystwyth in Wales on Saturday (February 15th).

The video shows huge waves catch a mother and child off guard as others hit the sea wall near the Old College.
