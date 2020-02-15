Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees

Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees

Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday listed the people invited for Chief Minister designate Arvind Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony.

Sisodia said the people who are behind Delhi will be present at the swearing in ceremony on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @XperienceIS: Breaking news Feb 16: Nepal airlifts 175 citizens from coronavirus-hit... https://t.co/zgkLf0nVOA 17 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV Restrictions from 8 am to 2 pm in Delhi's #RamlilaMaidan today for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-desig… https://t.co/WJ5SC3Si8w 31 minutes ago

rajivblackmask

Rajiv RT @news18dotcom: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will share the stage with around 50 people from different walks of life, who are 'Delhi ke Nirm… 39 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will share the stage with around 50 people from different walks of life, who are 'Delhi k… https://t.co/kXiKc5jXYn 42 minutes ago

HindustanNews10

Hindustan News Barcoded passes for AAP workers at swearing-in A multi-layer security will be in place around central Delhi for the… https://t.co/V8mRpPXS16 44 minutes ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Breaking news Feb 16: Nepal airlifts 175 citizens from coronavirus-hit... https://t.co/zgkLf0nVOA 57 minutes ago

puja04_

Puja RT @IndiaToday: #Nepal airlifts 175 citizens from coronavirus-hit #Wuhan #CoronavirusOutbreak Read live updates https://t.co/oD3wLjz0PJ ht… 1 hour ago

equityin

Business Finance & Markets #Nepal airlifts 175 citizens from coronavirus-hit #Wuhan #CoronavirusOutbreak Read live updates… https://t.co/jO5rsS1CoH 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.