Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him

Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him

Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his trip in March to the U.S. According to Business Insider, the cancellation came after a furious phone call from President Donald Trump.

Officials said the president slammed down the phone on the prime minister.

They reportedly argued over Iran and Trump requested a request to extradite the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Johnson will not visit the U.S. now until the G7 summit in June.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

👉 Boris Johnson has cancelled his planned trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a moment of 'apoplectic' fury via Hvper.com


Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristopherHahn

Christopher Hahn RT @essenviews: Boris Johnson has canceled his planned trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a moment of 'ap… 59 seconds ago

tammytabby

Blanche Victoria Boris Johnson has canceled his planned trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a momen… https://t.co/iwniwuhbkK 2 minutes ago

BenPenrod_

Ben Penrod @AlaskaComiCon Feb 22-23 RT @dcpoll: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled his planned trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a… 2 minutes ago

JohnChapman2015

John Chapman #FBPE #Democracy the Enemy of BREXIT RT @JonnyPrinceC: Can't wait until we get that trade deal... Boris Johnson has canceled his planned trip to the White House after Trump s… 2 minutes ago

trumpretweeter

Trump Retweeter RT @onewmphoto: Oh boy... Post-Brexit, it’s at least encouraging to see the special transatlantic relationship is going well... 🤣 Boris Jo… 7 minutes ago

MyBeachChair

Terri Boris Johnson has canceled his planned trip to the White House after Trump slammed the phone down on him in a momen… https://t.co/JgVfFoAGVR 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Takes Victory Lap After Being Acquitted By Senate [Video]President Trump Takes Victory Lap After Being Acquitted By Senate

CBS4's Katherine Johnson has the latest from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published

White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday [Video]White House Defense Expected To Wrap Opening Arguments Tuesday

Katherine Johnson reports it remains unclear if the Senate will allow any new evidence or testimony to be admitted to the proceeding.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.