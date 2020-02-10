Global  

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1500, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1500, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1500, Quarantined Cruise Ship Passengers To Return To U.S.

About 380 Americans, including a couple from Santa Clarita, have been aboard the Diamond Princess since February 5th because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
