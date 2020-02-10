Impossible to tell what direction coronavirus will take, WHO

Global  

Duration: 01:26s
Japanese and U.S. authorities are coordinating the return of more than 400 Americans currently being held on a cruise ship in Yokohama because of the coronavirus, as the World Helath Organization warns the virus is still unpredictable.

Adam Reed reports
The World Health Organization has warned against complacency from China and the rest of the world in thinking they know what's next for the new coronavirus.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the epidemic remains an unpredictable threat.

SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) World Health Organization (WHO) DIRECTOR GENERAL, TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS saying: "Let me be clear.

It is impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take.

We are concerned about the levels of rumors and misinformation that are hampering the response.

We are concerned by the continuing increase in the number of cases in China.

We are concerned by reports from China yesterday about the number of health workers who have been infected or died." That comes as Japan and the U.S are coordinating the return of around 400 American citizens aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship still quarantined in Yokokama.

They will enter another 14-day period of quarantine, once they return home, to ensure the virus doesn't spread.

Japan's Health Minister said the return of the passengers to the United States will make it easier to care for the 285 confirmed coronavirus cases on board.

The Diamond Princess is carrying a total of 3,700 passengers and has been held at the port since February 3rd.




