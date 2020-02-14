Global  

Trump Attacks McCabe On Twitter After DOJ Drops Case

Trump Attacks McCabe On Twitter After DOJ Drops CasePresident Trump slammed Andrew McCabe.
DOJ drops case against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

McCabe has been a frequent subject of public attacks from President Donald Trump.
