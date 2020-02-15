Tibial Stress Syndrome - Badminton

In badminton, tibial stress syndrome can occur in the lower leg due to the overuse from pounding around the courts.

The tissues are overwhelmed and their ability to adapt is overwhelmed by the repetitive pounding nature of the sport.

If we look at the lower leg, you'll see the foot here, the two lower bones of the leg.

Tibial stress syndrome most commonly occurs on the medial aspect, which is the tibia, and most commonly occurs in the discal one third of that tibia, but it can also occur higher up in the midsection of the tibia and also more approximately.

It's often associated with pain on weight bearing or pain on running and can cause aching in the evening and can be quite debilitating.

With tibial stress syndrome, the severity of the injury determines how long it will take for recovery.

There are many types of exercises that you can do including strengthening and stretching which will help you to recover faster.

It's important to see your physiotherapist and help rule out a potential stress fracture in that area and they can get you on the road to recovery.