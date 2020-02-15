Coronavirus Affecting Facebook's Business

Global  

REUTERS/Erin Scott Like many companies, Facebook's business has been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Its supply chain for hardware has been disrupted, and it cancelled a conference it was hosting in San Francisco.

Employees are being asked not to travel to China, where the virus originated.

Misinformation and rumours about the novel coronavirus outbreak are spreading on Facebook, prompting the social network to talk to the World Health Organization (WHO) about how to battle the fake news — but that's not the only way the virus has affected Facebook.
