Trump Might Create A 10 Percent Tax Cut For The Middle-Class

The Trump administration is considering making a 10 percent tax cut for middle-class Americans.

A top White House adviser said they may make some other tax reductions permanent before the November election.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said they would come out in September.

According to Reuters, Trump’s signature legislative achievement was a tax overhaul in 2017.

The $1.5 trillion legislation reduced tax rates for corporations and individuals.
